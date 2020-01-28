Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $6.65 Per Share

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Amazon.com in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $6.65 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,040.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2020 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $7.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $7.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $29.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $40.83 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,181.72.

AMZN stock opened at $1,828.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,839.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1,814.22. The firm has a market cap of $923.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.