Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lowered by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.6% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,026,677,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $1,828.34 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,839.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,814.22. The company has a market cap of $923.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,181.72.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

