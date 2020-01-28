American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Down to $26.11

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.65, but opened at $26.11. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 329,492 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen set a $36.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in American Airlines Group by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

