American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $144.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cfra restated a hold rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.16.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP opened at $130.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 1-year low of $99.48 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.