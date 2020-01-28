Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) to Issue $0.24 Dividend

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

NASDAQ ATLO opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. Ames National has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%.

ATLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

