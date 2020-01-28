Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) to Issue $0.24 Dividend

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

NASDAQ ATLO opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. Ames National has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%.

ATLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Dividend History for Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit