Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Cut by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 39,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $60,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in Amgen by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 43,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.11.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.96. 752,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,167. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

