Analysts Anticipate American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Equities analysts expect American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) to post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. American Water Works posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.10. 20,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.05. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $92.36 and a 52-week high of $136.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after purchasing an additional 827,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,635,000 after buying an additional 271,977 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,584,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,553,000 after buying an additional 196,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,679,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,783,000 after buying an additional 34,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,468,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,463,000 after buying an additional 98,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

