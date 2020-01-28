Analysts Anticipate Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $840.82 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) will report $840.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $846.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $834.70 million. Cimpress posted sales of $825.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.98 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 173.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMPR. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of CMPR stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $108.33. 6,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,049. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day moving average of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Cimpress has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.09.

In other Cimpress news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $101,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Cimpress by 388.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 81,770 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cimpress by 59.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cimpress by 18.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,935,000 after acquiring an additional 59,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.