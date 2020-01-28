Analysts Anticipate CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to report $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.55. CME Group reported earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $6.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.36.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,654. CME Group has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $224.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,471.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.