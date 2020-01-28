Analysts Anticipate L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Will Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. L Brands reported earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LB. Bank of America raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the second quarter worth $436,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in L Brands by 17.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,822,000 after buying an additional 377,283 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 259.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 383,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 276,592 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in L Brands during the second quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in L Brands during the second quarter worth $1,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.56. 4,140,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,476,179. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79. L Brands has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

