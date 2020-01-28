Analysts Anticipate Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.13. Procter & Gamble posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Procter & Gamble.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,734,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,371. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.24. The company has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $92.97 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 206,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $25,746,694.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $478,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,771 shares of company stock valued at $29,595,465. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.