Analysts Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Post $3.14 EPS

Analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.14. SYNNEX reported earnings of $2.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $14.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $15.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

SYNNEX stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,111. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.93. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $153.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

In other news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,603.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $117,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,272.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,342 shares of company stock worth $5,822,450. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 187.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in SYNNEX by 854.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SYNNEX by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

See Also: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.