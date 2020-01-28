Analysts Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Post Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52. Big Lots reported earnings of $2.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.10. 1,084,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,611. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $39.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk purchased 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $50,061.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

