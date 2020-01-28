Analysts Expect California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $681.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) to announce $681.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for California Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $660.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $703.00 million. California Resources posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that California Resources will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for California Resources.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.72. California Resources had a net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in California Resources by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in California Resources by 665.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in California Resources by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in California Resources by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,391. California Resources has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $30.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.57 million, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 4.48.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

