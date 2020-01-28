Analysts Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Post $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.20. Philip Morris International posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52,057 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,362,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,250,000 after purchasing an additional 539,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,469,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,497,000 after purchasing an additional 63,238 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,813,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,651. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.