Analysts Offer Predictions for Endo International PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Endo International in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Endo International had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Endo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Endo International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 40,894 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Endo International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Endo International by 6.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Endo International by 13.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 147,282 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

