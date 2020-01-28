Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Caterpillar (CAT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT):

1/21/2020 – Caterpillar was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $143.00.

1/20/2020 – Caterpillar had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $173.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $145.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $143.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $178.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $123.00 to $147.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $137.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Caterpillar was downgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2019 – Caterpillar had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

CAT traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,658,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55.

Get Caterpillar Inc alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.