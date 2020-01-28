Analysts Set Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Target Price at €73.79

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €73.79 ($85.80).

A number of research firms recently commented on WCH. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH traded up €2.96 ($3.44) during trading on Friday, reaching €62.98 ($73.23). The stock had a trading volume of 409,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.68. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a one year high of €97.92 ($113.86). The business has a 50-day moving average of €66.02 and a 200-day moving average of €66.34.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.