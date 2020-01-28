Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Carpenter Technology (CRS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE: CRS) recently:

1/28/2020 – Carpenter Technology was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2020 – Carpenter Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Zacks Investment Research to $56.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/21/2020 – Carpenter Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carpenter Technology's earnings estimates for the fiscal 2020 have undergone downward revisions over the past 60 days. The company expects higher SG&A expenses owing to strategic efforts in growth areas like additive manufacturing will impact margins. Further, weak transportation demand amid trade concerns and soft global light vehicle markets will dent its top-line performance in the near term. Moreover, persistent challenges in the Amega West business unit due to industry headwinds in oil & gas industry are expected to weigh on Carpenter Technology’s results in the second-quarter fiscal 2020. The company’s Industrial end-use market has been plagued by the U.S.-China trade woes and waning global demand. Hence, recent contraction in the manufacturing sector is likely to impact Carpenter Technology's results.”

1/16/2020 – Carpenter Technology is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Carpenter Technology was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/16/2019 – Carpenter Technology was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/16/2019 – Carpenter Technology was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,021. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Carpenter Technology Co alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.