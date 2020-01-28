Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Antero Midstream from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 target price on Antero Midstream and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 544.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 372.73%.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Also, insider Yorktown Energy Partners Viii, sold 12,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $614,165.03. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,095,545 shares of company stock valued at $151,028,254.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 168,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

