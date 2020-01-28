Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cfra lowered shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.73.

AR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174,574. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.83. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,588,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,826,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,870,000 after buying an additional 158,525 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 727.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after buying an additional 3,137,781 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,696,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 1,496,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,913,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 125,455 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

