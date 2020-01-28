Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

AIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 22.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIV stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,879. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.01. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

