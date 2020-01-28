Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Up 30.3% in January

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,300 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 535,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Brent C. Jewell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,984,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,659,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 25,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $881.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APOG. BidaskClub cut Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.