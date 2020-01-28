Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Short Interest Update

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,720,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 7,200,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of APO traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.91. 33,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,691. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.