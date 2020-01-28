Apollo Tourism & Leisure (ASX:ATL) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd (ASX:ATL) were down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.38 ($0.27) and last traded at A$0.38 ($0.27), approximately 64,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.39 ($0.28).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.74 million and a PE ratio of 15.20.

Apollo Tourism & Leisure Company Profile (ASX:ATL)

Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd, a tourism leisure company, manufactures, imports, rents, sells, and distributes recreational vehicles in Australia, New Zealand, North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers motorhomes, campervans, and caravans under the Winnebago, Adria, and Talvor brands.

