Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Deutsche Bank

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $283.90.

Shares of AAPL traded up $6.45 on Monday, hitting $315.40. 10,112,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,970,628. The company has a market capitalization of $1,354.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.20. Apple has a one year low of $153.66 and a one year high of $323.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

