Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APRE. ValuEngine cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Aprea Therapeutics stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.84. 13,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,774. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.88) by $0.59. Research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.