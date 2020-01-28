Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTR. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America in the third quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 305.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.00. 25,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,502. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75. Aqua America Inc has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Aqua America had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTR. Argus lifted their price objective on Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

