Aragon Trading Up 20.5% This Week (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Aragon has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00007587 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, AirSwap, IDEX and Liqui. Aragon has a market cap of $22.23 million and $30,444.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.03164666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,399,262 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one . The official website for Aragon is aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, AirSwap, Liqui, IDEX, GOPAX, Upbit and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.