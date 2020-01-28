Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ARMK. ValuEngine cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $45.56. 1,361,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,311. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Aramark has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,960.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $9,939,747.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,506,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,817,000 after purchasing an additional 413,971 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 8,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,076,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,218,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,418,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

