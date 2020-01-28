ARC Resources Ltd (ARX) to Issue Jan 20 Dividend of $0.05 on February 14th

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) announced a jan 20 dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

ARX traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 458,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,377. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$5.37 and a 1-year high of C$10.49.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARX shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities raised shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. ARC Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.70.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.