ARC Resources Ltd (ARX) to Issue Jan 20 Dividend of $0.05 on February 14th

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) announced a jan 20 dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.
ARX traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 458,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,377. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$5.37 and a 1-year high of C$10.49.
ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ARC Resources
ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.
