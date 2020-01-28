Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.79

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.79 and traded as low as $10.77. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 2,995 shares.

Several analysts have commented on ARCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $167.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.32). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 160.16%. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, CFO Andy Sassine acquired 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,964.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,023.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $151,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,282,000. Institutional investors own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.