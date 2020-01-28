Argentum (ARG) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argentum coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum (ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

