Arion (ARION) Trading Up 45.4% This Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 45.4% higher against the US dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. Arion has a total market cap of $36,834.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.72 or 0.03169665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,850,259 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

