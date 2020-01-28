Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the December 31st total of 676,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE AHH traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $18.87. 5,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,031. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.17). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $42.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,974,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,970,000 after acquiring an additional 282,247 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 275,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,137,000 after buying an additional 269,099 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 168,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 115,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 93,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.