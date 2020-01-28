Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the December 31st total of 676,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE AHH traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $18.87. 5,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,031. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.17). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $42.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,974,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,970,000 after acquiring an additional 282,247 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 275,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,137,000 after buying an additional 269,099 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 168,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 115,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 93,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
