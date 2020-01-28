Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Ashland Global had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $81.22.
In other Ashland Global news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 in the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Ashland Global Company Profile
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
