Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Ashland Global had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $81.22.

In other Ashland Global news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 in the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.13.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

