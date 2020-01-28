ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,995 by Analysts at Societe Generale

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price objective lowered by Societe Generale from GBX 4,227 ($55.60) to GBX 3,995 ($52.55) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of ASOS to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,450.59 ($45.39).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 3,064 ($40.31) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,216.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,857.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 104.22. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80).

In other news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total transaction of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33). Also, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total transaction of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

