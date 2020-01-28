AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,200 ($107.87) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

Shares of LON:AZN traded up GBX 151 ($1.99) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 7,651 ($100.64). The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,627.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,234.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of £727.50 ($956.99). The stock has a market cap of $100.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

