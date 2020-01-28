Atheios (ATH) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Atheios has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $7,883.00 and $17.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

