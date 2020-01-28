Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $941,000 Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,942,000 after buying an additional 54,763 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 10.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,438,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,963,000 after buying an additional 235,928 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,001,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,852,000 after buying an additional 72,456 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 16.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,224,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,200,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 369,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

