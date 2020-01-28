Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3,218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after buying an additional 111,805 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 486,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,938,000 after buying an additional 110,071 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 394,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,596,000 after buying an additional 55,036 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 173,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APD opened at $233.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.73 and a 12 month high of $244.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.06.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

