Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 296 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 736.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,001 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 896.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 829,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,866,000 after purchasing an additional 745,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 138.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,517,000 after purchasing an additional 513,529 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,405,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 419,371 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 497,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 236,161 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

