Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BDNNY stock traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.35. 213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $63.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.23.

Boliden AB (publ), a metals company, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; Tara mine in Ireland; and Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

