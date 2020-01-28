Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.89.

Atlassian stock traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.35. 954,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,000. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.57, a P/E/G ratio of 148.39 and a beta of 1.24. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $150.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.45.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 499.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,797,000 after buying an additional 310,717 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 132.4% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 104,784 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Atlassian by 35.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,186,000 after purchasing an additional 65,489 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $7,340,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

