AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,231 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,433 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,159 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878,967 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NYSE:T traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.63. 907,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,115,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

