Auctus Achieves Market Capitalization of $230,433.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Auctus token can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $230,433.00 and approximately $126.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.23 or 0.03288396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00196493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00123292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,855,815 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.