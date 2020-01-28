AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of AudioCodes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $26.69 on Friday. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.50 million, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 105.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,722 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

