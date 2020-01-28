Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Holdings Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 340.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AUPH stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 19,483.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AUPH has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.