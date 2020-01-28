Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Trading 0.9% Higher

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.47 and last traded at C$24.44, 89,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 134,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.22.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.44.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Bourgeault sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.08, for a total transaction of C$120,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,779,295.28. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,010 over the last ninety days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

