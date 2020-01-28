Australian Bauxite (ASX:ABX) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Australian Bauxite Ltd (ASX:ABX) rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.12 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.08), approximately 62,797 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 132,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.08).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 million and a P/E ratio of -7.19.

About Australian Bauxite (ASX:ABX)

Australian Bauxite Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of bauxite resources in Australia. It holds 100% interest in 18 bauxite tenements in New South Wales, Queensland, and Tasmania covering an area of approximately 1,390 km2. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

